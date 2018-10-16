9 Tasty Ways to Participate in the 30 Days 30 Dollars Challenge

Need help figuring out where to spend your $30 for GRABB’s 30 Days 30 Dollars Challenge? Here’s a list of nine black-owned local restaurants and food businesses to help guide you on your 30 Days 30 Dollars journey. For a list of black-owned businesses beyond food, visit the GRABB directory.

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St. SE

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen is an American restaurant and bar offering comfort food in a modern setting. Focusing on soul food, one of America’s original cuisines, owners Lewis Williams and Darel Ross promise classic soul food, a superior dining experience, quality sourcing and leadership, and a celebration of black culture.

Forty Acres has dine-in, carry out and catering options. Items on the menu include soul food favorites, such as fried green tomatoes, grits, and build your own gumbo. They even offer vegan-friendly items, such as a vegan wrap and vegan platter.

Chez Olga

1441 Wealthy St. SE

Want to taste the heat of the Caribbean? Try the delicious flair of the Creole flavors of Chez Olga, a Creole & Caribbean restaurant located in the Eastown area. Not only is the food an experience in itself, but so is the building the restaurant is housed in. Looking like something out of a storybook, the building is eclectic, with the walls and windows of all different shapes and sizes. The experience of Chez Olga is ready when you are.

Daddy Pete’s BBQ

2921 Eastern Ave. SE

Daddy Pete’s BBQ is a family owned business operated by Cory and Tarra Davis. From a food truck and to-go restaurant, they focus on providing delicious, Southern, slow-smoked meats served with homemade BBQ sauce.

They believe in giving every customer “the Daddy Pete’s experience.” Not only does that include delicious food, but also outstanding service and hospitality. Items on the menu include classic barbeque foods such as brisket, ribs and chicken. A majority of Daddy Pete’s menu consists of locally sourced ingredients which are prepared fresh each day.

Malamiah Juice Bar

435 Ionia Ave. SW

Located in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, family-owned Malamiah Juice Bar focuses on creating fresh juices that not only have significant health benefits but also taste great. Its mission is to elevate community wellness through healthy products, local partnerships and youth employment. Enjoy juice made to order, take some pre-bottled juices to go or try an acai bowl if you’re hungry.

Fresh Beets Urban Farm

426 Ardmore St. SE

Support the efforts of your local farmers and gardeners by buying your food right from your own neighborhood. Fresh Beets Urban Farm is a community supported agriculture farm located in Grand Rapids. The farm was created in 2017 to provide fresh, local produce to the surrounding community. Whether you decide to pick up desserts or produce, everything is fresh and in season.

Mosby’s Popcorn

6155 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

Who doesn’t love popcorn? Mosby’s Popcorn is a gourmet popcorn shop that offers over 100 flavors and counting. Everything is made in-house, guaranteeing fresh, quality popcorn. Try a classic flavor, such as kettle corn or butter, or perhaps one of the more adventurous flavors such as cotton candy or banana pudding.

Irie Kitchen

6630 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

If you’re interested in trying healthy ethnic food, look no further than Irie Kitchen. Focused on Caribbean street food, Irie Kitchen combines multiple cultures in its menu. As a customer, you can expect a full plate of healthy, organic and non-GMO food.

Boston Square Café

1553 Kalamazoo Ave. SE

What began as a walk-up ice cream window, open only during the summer, has become a full-service café. Serving breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday and soul food every Sunday, Boston Square Café is an inviting and cozy gathering place. Owner and head chef Teresa Folden focuses on providing food that “comes from the heart, and deep within her soul.”

Stop in to try the comfort food, sweet potato pie or Folden’s secret family recipe dressing. The space is also available for rent for events.

The Candied Yam

2305 44th St. SE

For “delightful Southern cuisine,” stop into The Candied Yam. There’s no need to go down south to have delicious comfort food favorites, such as macaroni and cheese, country fried chicken, smothered pork chops with gravy, meatloaf, and even vegan options. Its soul food recipes are prepared with fresh, local ingredients.

*Main photo courtesy of Forty Acres Soul Kitchen. All other photos courtesy of individual businesses.