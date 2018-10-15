Rise Bakery Teams Up with Coffee Shop on a Brick & Mortar Space

Exciting news for coffee and baked-good lovers, two adored local businesses are partnering on a new project. Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar and Rise Authentic Baking Co. are collaborating to open a new space this winter.

Rise Authentic Baking Co. is known in Grand Rapids as being gluten-free, vegan and soy free. Although Rise baked goods can be found in multiple locations throughout Grand Rapids, such as Bridge Street Market, Lantern Coffee and Roots Brew Shop, this is its first time having a storefront.

After a year of selling Rise’s baked goods, Dennis Squibb, co-owner of Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar, approached Rise with the idea of creating a shared space where both businesses could operate. When it came to a Squibb and Rise partnership, Rise founder and head baker Nick Van Liere said the decision was a no-brainer.

“Our businesses are nothing but complimentary,” Van Liere said. “As a bakery, we felt very overwhelmed about the idea of starting a coffee program but knew that our customers would enjoy having coffee and tea with our baked goods in a new space. Our partnership means that we can both focus on what we are good at and build a dynamic team to offer incredible service to our city.”

Mallory Squibb, co-owner of Squibb Coffee & Wine Bar, felt similarly. “Rise is also a young company with a lot of potential for growth, so it is inspiring to work alongside a different business and find ways to create and grow in our shared space,” she said. “We share similar ideals in focusing on customer relationships, community and a passion for quality products as the basis of our success. We’re excited to share this unique concept with Grand Rapids and show how small businesses can work together.”

Squibb Coffee and Wine Bar, located at 955 Wealthy St SE, serves coffee, tea, pastries and assorted alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine. Although Squibb already has a location, it will be fully involved in the new space. “I will be completely involved in the day-to-day operations at the new location,” Mallory Squibb said. “Our coffee manager will be focused on our coffee sourcing and ordering.”

Squibb and Rise fans can expect the same items on the menu that they love, plus a few additions. “We will remain a completely gluten-free, vegan and soy-free bakery, and will be able to better serve the celiac and allergy conscious community,” Van Liere said. “Our menu will feature a lot of our current classics, but we will also be introducing some new products and a small food menu. Since we will no longer be in a shared space, our customers can be more confident in purchasing our products without cross-contamination being a concern.”

Squibb will also be adjusting its menu for the new storefront. “We plan to offer a lot of our original menu, while also curating a more vegan-focused beverage program,” Squibb said.

The space will be located at 1220 Fulton W St., which is about a block from John Ball Park Zoo and across the street from Ball Park Floral. Right now, there will be indoor seating with plans for outdoor seating in the spring.

Van Liere said the team will be introducing an aesthetic in the space that has not yet been seen in Grand Rapids. “Our inspiration for the space is California modern,” he said. “We are working with lots of amazing local artists to create a comfortable and vibrant space that folks will love to gather in.”

Van Liere and Squibb are hoping to open the new space before the end of the year. They plan on having a grand opening and will announce the date when construction comes to a close.

Visit Rise Authentic Baking Co. or Squibb Coffee for more information and to stay updated on the grand opening.