GR’s Spooky Side

From the Grand Rapids Magazine October 2018 issue. Available on newsstands now or via subscription.

Halloween isn’t just for kids. Thrillseekers looking for a fearful adrenaline rush, or even history buffs looking to learn something new, don’t need to go far from home to get their fix.

Grand Rapids Running Tours

Grand Rapids Running Tours hosts numerous guided Halloween-themed running and walking tours:

1. Grand Rapids’ Most Haunted: This spooky tour offers a glimpse of 10 iconic downtown locations with rumored sightings of paranormal activity.

2. Fulton Street Graveyard: Learn about Grand Rapids’ pioneers as you wander through the city’s oldest graveyard, Fulton Street Cemetery.

3. Saints & Spirits: Tour the historic former Lowe estate, which is now on Aquinas College’s campus, and learn about its many former uses while exploring the property.

The Haunt

Since 2001, The Haunt has been terrifying those who dare to enter. But this year, the attraction is raising the bar even further, moving into an even larger location at 1256 28th St. SW in Wyoming. With 50,000 square feet, 140-plus rooms, nearly 100 actors and 62 animatronics, if you’re looking for the fear factor, this is the place to be.

Forest of Fear

This self-guided walk through the woods is far from a relaxing stroll. The woods are said to be inhabited by ghosts, monsters and other terrifying creatures — enter if you dare.

*Photo by Johnny Quirin