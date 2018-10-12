Three City Parks Reopen Following Upgrades

Upgrades at three Grand Rapids city parks have been completed. On Thursday, the City of Grand Rapids and area residents celebrated the reopening of Mooney, Cheseboro and Ottawa Hills Parks.

Ottawa Hills Park, at 2060 Oakfeld Ave. SE, received the largest investment, of $765,000, which allowed for the installation of a fully universally accessible playground with areas for older and younger children, a new picnic area, benches, lighting and shade trees.

A universally accessible playground designation means the playground allows for everyone to play regardless of abilities or disabilities. This is the first fully universally accessible park in Grand Rapids.

This park is new to the Grand Rapids parks system thanks to a longstanding partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Mooney Park, at 314 Logan St. SE, received $154,000 in upgrades, which included an improved playground, new site lighting and walkways and a new masonry seat wall, planter and landscape bed.

Cheseboro Park, at 951 Merrit St. SE, received $145,00 in upgrades, including a new multi-age playground, new picnic tables, bench seating, bike racks, site lighting, shade trees and an improved entryway.

*Main photo courtesy of the City of Grand Rapids