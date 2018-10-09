4 Orchards for Your Autumn Adventures

Whether you are looking for Gala, Honeycrisp or Golden Delicious apples, these four local orchards will help you stock up for the fall season, and they have plenty of family-friendly activities to keep you busy on a crisp Saturday afternoon.

Schwallier’s Country Basket

1185 9 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI

Just a short drive north of Grand Rapids you’ll find Schwallier’s Country Basket, owned by husband and wife team, Phil and Judy Schwallier. The picturesque farm offers a giant corn maze, petting farm, pumpkin patch, cow train and wagon rides, and other attractions along with an ample farm market. Stock up on apples, pumpkins and raspberries.

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery

3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI

After a morning of raking leaves, Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery is the perfect stop for apple cider, pumpkin spice donuts and Michigan wine. With over 100 years under its belt, Robinette’s orchard is full of tasty treats. You can also enjoy several activities. Get lost in the corn maze, hop a ride on a horse-drawn wagon or take a hike along one of the orchard trails.

Moelker Orchards & Farm Market

9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Moekler Orchards & Farm Market is the perfect place to visit if you are looking for a U-pick adventure. Head out into the orchard and score armfuls (or wagonfuls) of pumpkins, apples and cherries. You’ll likely be lulled indoors by the sweet smells emitting from Old Bell Bakery, which is regularly cooking up donuts, fudge, cookies, pastries, apple dumplings, & caramel apples.

Klackle Orchards

11466 W Carson City Rd, Greenville, MI

Screen time doesn’t have anything on Klackle Orchards. Bring your kids for a day on the farm where they can cuddle up to some fuzzy farm friends at the Farm Animal Petting Zoo, take a spin on the carousel, or challenge a friend to Pumpkin Putt-Putt. Other fun activities include Western Play Town, a coaster slide, straw maze, duck races and more. Bring fall treats home with you from the Cornucopia Market, which offers an assortment of jams, jellies, spreads, jarred fruit, cheese and other fall favorites.

