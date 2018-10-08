ArtPrize 10 Winners Announced

Over the weekend, ArtPrize 10 announced the winners of $500,000 in prizes.

Two $200,000 Grand Prizes were awarded, through smartphone-enabled public vote to “THE STRING PROJECT” by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez, and by a jury of art experts to “brown, carmine, and blue.” by Le’Andra LeSeur.

“The String Project” is a series of photographs taken across five continents that together represent humanity’s shared connection.“Visitors selected a stunning visual representation of hope, empathy and connection to take home the top public vote prize,” said Jori Bennett, ArtPrize executive director.

LeSeur’s “brown, carmine, and blue” utilizes visual media, installation and performance to make sense of the way current ideologies frame marginalized identities.“Le’Andra so compellingly utilizes all of her resources to take us into her world and her worldview. Her work was so deeply immersive. It’s about gender, it’s about race, it’s about America at its core,” said Davis Anderson, an ArtPrize 10 juror and the Edna S. Tuttleman Director of the Museum at PAFA.

CATEGORY AWARD WINNERS

The voting public and category award jurors also decided which eight entries from among the 38 total finalists, and which single venue from among five nominees, would win their respective $12,500 category awards. The Public Vote and Juried Category Awards are listed below:

Two-Dimensional

Public Vote*: THE STRING PROJECT by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez (Fort Wayne, IN) at DeVos Place Convention Center. The Two-Dimensional Public Vote Award is presented by Edward Jones.

by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez (Fort Wayne, IN) at DeVos Place Convention Center. The Two-Dimensional Public Vote Award is presented by Edward Jones. Juried: PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies by John Gutoskey (Ann Arbor, MI) at Grand Rapids Art Museum. The Two-Dimensional Juried Award is presented by Western Michigan University.

Three-Dimensional

Public Vote: The Phoenix by Joe Butts (Oxford, MI) at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

by Joe Butts (Oxford, MI) at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Juried: 108 Death Masks: A Communal Prayer for Peace and Justice by Nikesha Breeze (Taos, NM) at DeVos Place Convention Center. The Three-Dimensional Juried Award is presented by Haworth.

Time-Based

Public Vote: Moving Experience by #shangled (Sparta, MI) at Grand Rapids Police Department. The Time-Based Public Vote Award is presented by DTE Energy Foundation.

by #shangled (Sparta, MI) at Grand Rapids Police Department. The Time-Based Public Vote Award is presented by DTE Energy Foundation. Juried*: brown, carmine, and blue. by Le’Andra LeSeur (Jersey City, NJ) at SITE:LAB. The Time-Based Juried Award is presented by X-Rite Pantone.

Installation

Public Vote: Sonder by Megan Constance Altieri (Grand Rapids, MI) at Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Installation Public Vote Award is presented by Amway.

by Megan Constance Altieri (Grand Rapids, MI) at Grand Rapids Public Museum. The Installation Public Vote Award is presented by Amway. Juried: Heidelbergology; 2+2=8 by Tyree Guyton Heidelberg Project (Detroit, MI) at SiTE:LAB . The Installation Juried Award is presented by KPMG.

Outstanding Venue Juried Award

Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives. The Outstanding Venue Juried Award is presented by Wolverine Worldwide.

Since Sept. 19, 32,613 visitors signed up to vote casting 253,161 votes across two rounds. The results of both rounds of the public vote were verified by a third party auditor. ArtPrize has concluded and will return in 2020.

*When an entry wins both its category prize ($12,500) and a grand prize ($200,000), it receives the larger of the two prizes.

*Photos courtesy of ArtPrize