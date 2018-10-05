Where to Catch the Game in Grand Rapids

GR|MAG’s print sibling, Grand Rapids Magazine, has a list of “Grand Rapids’ Top 5 Places to Watch the Game” this month. We thought we’d add a few of our own suggestions to the list.

Whether you are looking to catch University of Michigan, Michigan State University, or your alma mater, there’s surely a bar in town that will air the game you want to see. Break out those pom-poms and head to one of the places below.

The Mitten Brewing Co.

527 Leonard St NW

If you like craft beer, pizza and sports, The Mitten Brewing Co. is the spot for you. Located in a restored Victorian-era firehouse with old-time baseball décor, the restaurant offers weekly specials and is equipped with 10 TV’s, allowing you to watch the game while enjoying a selection of 14 delicious pizzas — or create your own. It’s starter menu, aptly named “Starting Lineup” includes everything from a peanut basket to a hummus plate. There’s also a selection of sandwiches that won’t disappoint.

Bob’s Sports Bar

725 Michigan St NE

With 14 beers on tap, 10 HD TV’s and specials every day, Bob’s Sports Bar has everything you need to enjoy the big game. Specials include free hot dogs on Sunday during the Detroit Lions game, $2 a la carte tacos all weekend, and happy hour Saturday-Sunday from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Bob’s also has a great lineup of appetizers, think fried pickles, jalapeno stuffed pretzels, cheese fries and more. Although Bob’s shows mainly local teams, they’ll play anything you request.

Birch Lodge

732 Michigan St NE

Priding itself on providing a relaxed, fun and welcoming atmosphere, Birch Lodge is ready for you and your friends on game day. Although it is known as a Michigan State hangout, Michigan fans tend to take over on occasion. The Birch has eight HD big screen TV’s offering surround sound to ensure you catch every play.

Come hungry. The bar offers specials every day, including “perch at the Birch” on Fridays. For a place known more as a bar than a restaurant, it’s got quite the food selection, including a unique selection of street tacos — jerked chicken, Asian ginger shrimp or seasoned beef.

*Main photo courtesy of Birch Lodge. All other photos courtesy of individual establishments.