10 Places to Enjoy a Taco for National Taco Day

Turns out Thursday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. Head to one of the places below and fill your plate with tacos in celebration.

Beltline Bar

16 28th St. SE

The Beltline Bar offers a vast array of Tex-Mex food in Grand Rapids, including specials like Baja eggrolls, sweet heat chicken tacos and even a Michigan Margarita.

City Built Brewing

820 Monroe Ave. NW #155

Influenced by the flavors and character of Puerto Rico, City Built serves non-traditional brewhouse fare, including several different kinds of tacos, Bistec and several dishes featuring plantains.

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St. SE

With one-of-a-kind Mexican street food and finely crafted cocktails in the heart of Wealthy Street, Donkey Taqueria has made it its mission to master the taco.

Downtown Trini’s

148 E Division St.

Offering familiar Mexican plates and margaritas, Downtown Trini’s serves up its food in a relaxed, lantern-lit space with whimsical murals.

Lindo Mexico Restaurante Mexicano

1742 28th St. SW

Along with its mission of creating an exceptional experience for all who enter the restaurant, Lindo Mexico also serves exceptional food. With an extensive drink menu, live music and excellent tacos, Lindo Mexico is a great restaurant with a fun atmosphere.

In honor of National Taco Day, the restaurant is offering tacos and cerveza all day and will donate a percentage of those sales to Migrant Legal Aid, an organization that “believes that human dignity and equal rights must be protected for the most vulnerable in society if all are to enjoy either one.”

Tacos El Cuñado

1024 Bridge St. NW

Mexican street food is popular in America, but Mario Cascante and Hector Lopez are excited to bring their particularly authentic flavor to the Grand Rapids scene with Tacos El Cuñado. On National Taco Day the restaurant is serving up $2 tacos all day with a portion of the day’s taco sales going to March of Dimes.

El Globo

2019 Division Ave. S

A great authentic spot offering delicious tacos, a Cubano sandwich and fajitas, El Globo is hard to beat.

Taqueria San Jose

1338 Division Ave. S

Boasting some of the best tacos in town, Taqueria San Jose provides several different tacos for a decent price. Don’t forget to try their guac, too.

La Huasteca

1811 Plainfield Ave. NE

With a pork tamale recipe dating back to the 1920s, La Huasteca has authenticity and prices that you don’t want to miss.

Luna Taqueria

64 Ionia Ave. SW #100

The Luna Taqueria is a hip, modern Mexican restaurant serving tacos and creative cocktails in a dark, stylish space. Luna is also committed to local and independent farmers and is known as the “love child of Latin American and West Michigan cultures.”

