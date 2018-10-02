5 Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in October

Put these five fun activities on your calendar for October.

Bark in the Dark @ Riverside Park

Saturday, Oct. 6

What’s better than a charitable 5K? One that includes dogs wearing costumes. Join Humane Society of West Michigan for the 6th Annual Bark in the Dark on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Riverside Park (costumes optional). All proceeds from this family & dog-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run/walk benefits animals in need at Humane Society of West Michigan.

Humane Society of West Michigan is a 100 percent donor-funded non-profit that promotes humane treatment and responsible care of animals in West Michigan through education, example, placement and protection.

Participation is $35 per person, and participants have the opportunity to raise additional donations to support animals. Registration ends Oct. 4. For more information or to register, click here.

“Number the Stars” @ Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Oct. 12-14, 18-21

For two weekends in October, “Number the Stars” will be coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Relive the heroic story of a Jewish family’s flight to safety during the Holocaust in Sean Hartley’s adaptation of Lois Lowry’s Newbery award-winning novel. While set during World War II, many audiences find that its themes resonate with the contemporary news stories of refugees and racial discrimination around the world.

Written from a child’s perspective, the play begins when Ella surprises her best friend Annemarie by arriving unannounced to spend the night. Not long after, Nazi soldiers appear at the door looking for Ella’s family, and Annemarie’s family claim that Ella is their own daughter. Annemarie realizes that all Jewish Danes are in danger and their only hope is for their Christian neighbors to escort them to safety in nearby Sweden. Defying the law of the land, she steps up to help Ella’s family escape…but will they reach Sweden before it’s too late?

This play is enjoyable for all ages. Performances take place Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the GRCT website.

Superstition in Art Tour @ the GRAM

Thursday, Oct. 18

Very superstitious? We have the event for you. Join Grand Rapids Art Museum for a special, once a year Halloween tour that may give you the chills. Explore “eerie superstitions” throughout history and in various cultures represented in artwork. Hear strange tales and legends from a museum docent, and get an exclusive look at artwork not on view to the public.

The tour will be from 8 p.m to 9 p.m. Each guest will receive a souvenir and a museum store coupon. Registration is required by Oct. 15. Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for children, $5 for member adults, and $2 for member children.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the GRAM website.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” with Grand Rapids Symphony

Saturday, Oct.20

This is Halloween Grand Rapids Symphony style. See the worlds of Halloween and Christmas collide as the Grand Rapids Symphony performs Tim Burton’s 1993 iconic film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” live.

Enjoyable for all ages, watch as the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town nearly ruins Christmas, but he soon learns that love and contentment are closer to home than he realized. The animation is voiced by Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara, and the Grand Rapids Symphony performs the Golden Globe-nominated film score by Danny Elfman.

This event will be held at DeVos Performance Hall, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and begin at $18.

Monster’s Ball @ 20 Monroe Live

Saturday, Oct. 27

Looking for Halloween plans unlike anything else? The Monster’s Ball at 20 Monroe Live has you covered. Promising to be Grand Rapids’ biggest Halloween party, The Monsters Ball offers everything from haunted circus performances, to Grand Rapids’ hottest DJs, to a midnight pizza bar and more.

The doors open at 9 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 27. The event is 21+ and has a capacity of 1,800 haunted party goers, so buy your tickets soon. Tickets are available now and range from $20 for general admission and $75 for a VIP all-access pass.

*Main photo courtesy of Humane Society of West Michigan