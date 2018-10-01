ArtPrize Field Narrowed with Public Vote Finalists Announced

Round 1 of public voting has concluded and the field of ArtPrize 10 contenders has narrowed once again.
ArtPrize announced the top 20 public vote-getters on Sunday. These 20 artist entries will move on to Round 2 alongside the Category Jurors’ twenty picks announced last week. These forty artist entries continue with the chance of winning $500,000 in prizes, including the $200,000 Public Vote Grand Prize. ArtPrize said 27,913 voters cast 222,786 votes for their favorite works.
Second round of voting began Sunday afternoon and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 4. ArtPrize 10 runs through Oct. 7.
ArtPrize 10 Public Vote Final 20
Two-Dimensional
- Michigan Effect by Tom Gifford at BIGGBY COFFEE Monroe Center (Muskegon, MI)
- Jesus by Mher Khachatryan at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum (Cliffside Park, NJ)
- Kings of Late Night (Medium: Duct Tape) by Kerry Mott at The B.O.B. (Gettysburg, PA)
- THE STRING PROJECT by Chelsea Nix & Mariano Cortez at DeVos Place Convention Center (Fort Wayne, IN)
- Mastermind America by Alexi Torres at DeVos Place Convention Center (Atlanta, GA)
Three-Dimensional
- Our Time In The Infinite by David Stricklen at The B.O.B. (Ada, MI)
- Quantum Meditation by Julian Voss-Andreae at Grand Rapids Public Museum (Portland, OR)
- The Phoenix by Joe Butts at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel (Oxford, MI)
- DARE TO DREAM BIG by Chris Navarro at Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum (Casper, WY)
- Champions by James O’Neal at JW Marriott Grand Rapids (Bridgeton, NJ)
Installation
- Cacerolazo by Saskia Jorda at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Phoenix, AZ)
- Sonder by Megan Constance Altieri at Grand Rapids Public Museum (Grand Rapids, MI)
- The World Beneath the City by Cracking Art at Ah-Nab-Awen Park (Milan, Italy)
- Oscillation by Ryan Swanson at Gillett Bridge (Tampa, FL)
- Abiding In The Shadow by Jeff Best at Amway Grand Plaza Hotel (Claire, MI)
Time-Based
- Transcendence by Chris Callor at 111 Division S Studio D2D – The Harris Building (Boise, ID)
- Moving Experience by #shangled at Grand Rapids Police Department (Sparta, MI)
- Animal Land: ArtPrize 10 by Lauren Strohacker and Kendra Sollars at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Tempe, AZ)
- The Marvelous Musical Scientific Sight and Sound Machine by Jim Triezenberg at First (Park) Congregational Church (Grand Rapids, MI)
- Monsters Go by Aaron Zenz at Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (Spring Lake, MI)
*Main photo: “Cacerolazo” by Saskia Jorda at GRAM. ArtPrize 10.