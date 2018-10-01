Culture
by Charlsie Dewey

ArtPrize Field Narrowed with Public Vote Finalists Announced

"Cacerolazo" by Saskia Jorda at GRAM. ArtPrize 10

Round 1 of public voting has concluded and the field of ArtPrize 10 contenders has narrowed once again.

ArtPrize announced the top 20 public vote-getters on Sunday. These 20 artist entries will move on to Round 2 alongside the Category Jurors’ twenty picks announced last week. These forty artist entries continue with the chance of winning $500,000 in prizes, including the $200,000 Public Vote Grand Prize. ArtPrize said 27,913 voters cast 222,786 votes for their favorite works.

Second round of voting began Sunday afternoon and will continue through Thursday, Oct. 4. ArtPrize 10 runs through Oct. 7.

 ArtPrize 10 Public Vote Final 20

Two-Dimensional

 

Three-Dimensional

 

Installation

 

Time-Based

*Main photo: “Cacerolazo” by Saskia Jorda at GRAM. ArtPrize 10.

0
like
0
love
0
haha
0
wow
0
sad
0
angry
Tagged with: