Celebrate Fall with These 5 Seasonal Treats

The best part about fall might be the food, especially if you have a sweet tooth. Check out these five fall treats, which will surely have you indulging in the season!

Art of the Table

606 Wealthy St. SE

Caramel sauce

Head to Art of the Table to find the perfect caramel sauce and create your own fall treats! You can drizzle caramel over ice cream, cakes and pies or create your own caramel apples. Caramel sauce makes the perfect partner for so many sweet fall treats. Check out Art of the Table’s full selection of fall goodies while you are there. We’re sure they can help you find a bottle of wine to keep you cozy during the cooler season as well.

New Holland Brewing Knickerbocker

417 Bridge St. NW

Ichabod, a pumpkin beer

Ichabod is a pumpkin ale, brewed with real pumpkin, malted barley, cinnamon and nutmeg. Ichabod will be a limited release this year, making it available for a shorter period of time within the season. It will also be the first year the brewery is offering Ichabod in six packs.

Many locations pouring New Holland’s Ichabod will also serve Filthy Pumpkin, a 60/40 combination of Ichabod and Dragon’s Milk.

Love’s Ice Cream

435 Ionia Ave. SW

Fall ice cream flavors

While some ice cream shops are closing for the season, Love’s Ice Cream in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is busy rolling out its fall flavors.

Beginning in early October, Love’s will offer the following seasonal flavors: Pumpkin (both dairy and vegan), Caramel Apple Streusel, Apple Cider sorbet, and Black Licorice.

The Cakabakery

919 Fulton St. E

Cupcakes & cookies

The Cakabakery is celebrating fall with an assortment of goodies. Find decorated fall cookies as well as cupcake flavors such as pumpkin, spice, sweet potato and chocolate bourbon this fall.

Chocolates by Grimaldi

1178, 219 N. 7th St., Grand Haven

Chocolate Caramel Apples

Caramel apples are a fall staple and Chocolates by Grimaldi has a fun twist, chocolate covered caramel apples. Their limited edition chocolate caramel apples are created using crisp, sweet and handpicked apples fresh from local orchards.

Apples are drenched in buttery and creamy caramel. Next, they’re coated with decadent chocolate and finally, they’re topped with a layer of crunchy nuts or other toppings. Check out other fall favorites, like pumpkin pie truffles, maple pecan truffles and turtles while you’re there.

*Main photo courtesy of Chocolates by Grimaldi. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.