8 Lattes to Fall for this Autumn

Looking for a way to celebrate International Coffee Day this Saturday? Your search is over! The coffee shops of Grand Rapids are rolling out seasonal beverages to help you celebrate your caffeine addiction and the changing seasons.

Outside Coffee Co.

734 Wealthy St. SE

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starting with a true classic: the pumpkin spice latte. Made from scratch with real pumpkin, brown sugar and a top-secret spice blend, Outside Coffee Company’s PSL is the liquid form of your favorite sweater. Try it with whole milk or with any milk alternatives: soy, almond or coconut milk.

The Sparrows Coffee & Tea

1035 Wealthy St. SE

Chai-der

Chai-der is a huge favorite at The Sparrows. Made with their homemade chai and Robinette’s cider, the spice of the chai balances the crisp sweetness of the cider—it’s the perfect encapsulation of “autumn in a cup.”

Harris Coffee Bar

111 Division Ave

Fall Feels Latte

Drinking Harris’s Fall Feels—made with homemade apple & maple syrup—is like drinking in autumn itself. Stop by this newfound coffee shop to try their delicious baked goods too.

Ferris Coffee

227 Winter Ave. NW

Fall Spice Latte

The Ferris take on a classic fall favorite. Ferris uses pumpkin pie spices to create a fall-inspired syrup and tops each drink with a light dusting of cinnamon. Mix it up and try it with their house-made vegan almond-cashew milk.

Lantern Coffee Bar & Lounge

100 Commerce Ave. SW

Orange Caramel Spice Cappuccino

A sweet and light cappuccino with a perfect mix of espresso, your choice of milk and an aromatic blend of cinnamon and clove. For a more intense flavor, you can also try it as a cortado.

Corridor Coffee

637 Stocking Ave. NW

Cinnamon Swirl Pumpkin Spice Latte

A mix of traditional fall spice flavors (nutmeg, clove and an extra cinnamon swirl), sugar, steamed milk and premium espresso. The Cinnamon Swirl is one of four new fall drinks available at Corridor or for delivery via Uber Eats.

Mayan Buzz Café

208 Grandville Ave. SW

Pumpkin Spice Chai Latte

For this latte, Mayan Buzz makes its chai from scratch using an organic black tea base, dried spices of cinnamon, star anise, cardamom, natural vanilla, fresh ginger and honey. Then they add a swirl of pumpkin and voila, an impeccable fall beverage!

The Bitter End

752 Fulton W

ChaiDer

A fantastically delicious and uniquely crafted combination of Indian chai expertly blended with hot, fresh apple cider. The perfect comfort drink for autumn afternoons.

PaLatte

150 Fulton St. E

Goth Latte

The goth latte is a blend of activated charcoal, black sugar and vanilla. The activated charcoal adds a surprising marshmallow note to the blend. Black sugar tops off the drink with a sugar cookie-like finish.

