“Love, Gilda” Screening to Benefit Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids

A new documentary, “Love, Gilda,” out this month, takes a look at Gilda Radner’s life and legacy through her own words, thanks to recently discovered audiotapes.

The Woodland Mall Celebration Cinema is hosting a special screening of the newly released film benefiting Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. The showing will take place on Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

“Love, Gilda” offers a unique look into the honest and whimsical world of Radner, an original “Saturday Night Live” cast member who died from ovarian cancer in 1989.

Radner has been called one of the “great comic geniuses of the 20th century,” and is regularly listed along with Lucille Ball and other comedy legends for her talents. Among the Emmy-award winning comedian’s memorable creations were Roseanne Roseannadanna, Baba Wawa, Emily Litella and Lisa Loopner.

In her own words, Radner looks back and reflects on her life and career, weaving together recently discovered audiotapes, interviews with friends (Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Laraine Newman, Paul Shaffer and Martin Short), rare home movies and diaries read by modern-day comedians (Bill Hader, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Cecily Strong).

Admission for “Love Gilda” at Celebration Cinema Studio C! is $15 and includes popcorn and soda. Tickets can be purchased online at Celebration Cinema and at the door. A portion of the proceeds from the Celebration Cinema September screening will be donated to Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Radner’s husband, actor and comedian Gene Wilder, and friends of Radner co-founded Gilda’s Club to support those on a cancer journey. The first Gilda’s Club opened in New York City in 1995, with local affiliates now located across the country. Each Gilda’s Club is its own 501c3, locally owned and operated. Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids opened its doors in February 2001.

*Photo Courtesy of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids