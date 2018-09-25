ArtPrize Jurors Announce Shortlist

Last night, the ArtPrize jurors announced their shortlist. Twenty artists are now vying for $500,000 in prizes — including two $200,000 Grand Prizes and $100,000 in Category Awards.

A fifth category award juror selected five ArtPrize venues to compete for the $12,500 Outstanding Venue juried award. The juried category award and Grand Prize winners will be announced at the 10th annual ArtPrize Awards on Oct. 5, which will be broadcast live on WOOD TV8.

The $200,000 Juried Grand Prize will be decided by a panel of three jurors including Brooke Davis Anderson, Edna S. Tuttleman Director at the Museum at PAFA; Lauren Haynes, Curator of Contemporary Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of Contemporary Art; and Ran Ortner, Artist, $250,000 Winner of ArtPrize 2009.

The public also has the opportunity to select 20 finalists during round one of the public vote. Round one voting will continue until Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Jurors’ Shortlist

2-D

Juror: Dexter Wemberly, Independent Curator

3-D

Juror: Rebecca Carbin, Principal at Art + Public UnLtd

Installation

Juror: Carmen Hermo, Associate Curator at the Brooklyn Museum Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art

Time-Based

Juror: Alex Greenberger, Senior Editor at ARTnews

Outstanding Venue

Juror: Kim Nguyen, Curator & Head of Programs at CCA Wattis Institute

*Photo by Molly Bruns, Work: “PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies” by John Gutoskey.