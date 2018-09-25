ArtPrize Jurors Announce Shortlist

Last night, the ArtPrize jurors announced their shortlist. Twenty artists are now vying for $500,000 in prizes — including two $200,000 Grand Prizes and $100,000 in Category Awards.
A fifth category award juror selected five ArtPrize venues to compete for the $12,500 Outstanding Venue juried award. The juried category award and Grand Prize winners will be announced at the 10th annual ArtPrize Awards on Oct. 5, which will be broadcast live on WOOD TV8.
The $200,000 Juried Grand Prize will be decided by a panel of three jurors including Brooke Davis Anderson, Edna S. Tuttleman Director at the Museum at PAFA; Lauren Haynes, Curator of Contemporary Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of Contemporary Art; and Ran Ortner, Artist, $250,000 Winner of ArtPrize 2009.
The public also has the opportunity to select 20 finalists during round one of the public vote. Round one voting will continue until Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Jurors’ Shortlist
2-D
Juror: Dexter Wemberly, Independent Curator
Presented by: Western Michigan University
- PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies by John Gutoskey at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Ann Arbor, MI)
- But Did You Die? by Heather Johnson at Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives (Rock Hill, SC)
- City with Shining Neon Lights, Hollywood, America by Norimitsu Kokubo at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Higashi-Omi City, Shiga Prefecture, Japan)
- THE STRING PROJECT by Chelsea Nix & Mariano Cortez at DeVos Place Convention Center (Fort Wayne, IN)
- Mastermind America by Alexi Torres at DeVos Place Convention Center (Atlanta, GA)
3-D
Juror: Rebecca Carbin, Principal at Art + Public UnLtd
Presented by: Haworth
- 108 Death Masks: A Communal Prayer for Peace and Justice by Nikesha Breeze at DeVos Place Convention Center (Taos, NM)
- Naming the Dead by Mahwish Chishty at The Ruse Escape Rooms (Kent, OH)
- Untitled by Tony Pedemonte at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Oakland, CA)
- Barter Boat by RADAR Art at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (Spartanburg, SC)
- Untitled by Shinichi Sawada at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Japan)
Installation
Juror: Carmen Hermo, Associate Curator at the Brooklyn Museum Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art
- Madison at Franklin by Mandy Cano Villalobos at SiTE:LAB (Grand Rapids, MI)
- Heidelbergology; 2+2=8 by Tyree Guyton Heidelberg Project at SiTE:LAB (Detroit, MI)
- By Her Own Hand by Lora Robertson at Fountain Street Church (Newaygo, MI)
- Silent Chorus by Eva Rocha at Fountain Street Church (Richmond, VA)
- Locked and Loaded by Kimberly Walker at Grand Valley State University (Cincinnati, OH)
Time-Based
Juror: Alex Greenberger, Senior Editor at ARTnews
Presented by: X-Rite Pantone
- C R O S S R O A D by Crossroad Collective at SITE:LAB (Detroit, MI)
- Consequence by Brianna Lynn Hernandez Baurichter at The Bend Gallery (West Allis, WI)
- brown, carmine, and blue. by Le’Andra LeSeur at SITE:LAB (Jersey City, NJ)
- Disabled Country by Neil Marcus at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (Berkeley, CA)
- No Names by Niskanen & Salo at Grand Rapids Art Museum (Helsinki, Finland)
Outstanding Venue
Juror: Kim Nguyen, Curator & Head of Programs at CCA Wattis Institute
Presented by: Wolverine Worldwide
- Process and Presence: Contemporary Disability Sculpture in collaboration with DisArt at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives
- Muse Gr
- Public Space 415at SiTE:LAB
- UICA Outside— Westside
*Photo by Molly Bruns, Work: “PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies” by John Gutoskey.