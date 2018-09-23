Parking App Tweaked for Better Service

There has been some grumbling and grousing since the city made the switch from one parking app to another, but the City of Grand Rapids wants you to know it’s heard those complaints.

Last week the city announced several updates to the Motu parking app that was first launched in June, replacing Parkmobile.

Users can now end their parking session at any time, pay by the minute, extend their parking time, restart their session and will receive an expiration alert from the app.

The Motu app was developed specifically for Grand Rapids by Passport. Learn more here.

*Photo courtesy of Thinkstock Photos