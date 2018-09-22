Ford Airport Debuts Travel App

If you’re a frequent flyer you’ll be happy to hear about Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s new app.

The app features real-time flight departure and arrival information, updates on parking availability at the airport, and security wait times. Additionally, amenities such as food and beverage locations, kids play areas, nursing rooms, and the military welcome center are featured on the app.

Jim Gill, GFIA president & CEO, said the new app provides travelers with important information before they leave home. “Before you leave your home or office you can have key airport information readily available at your fingertips to make your travel experience better,” he said.

The app is free and is available on Android and IOS.

*Photo courtesy of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport