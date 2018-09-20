GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

ArtPrize isn’t the only event taking place this weekend, but it certainly could keep you busy for the next four days with all of the official and unofficial events dubbed with the ArtPrize moniker. While you’ve got your sneakers out, take part in the annual Shake Your Teal Feathers run and walk to raise awareness about ovarian cancer or take your pup out for a run with Fido & Stitch’s Ruff Runners. That’s not all. Take a peek at all of our suggestions below.

ArtPrize 10

(All Weekend)

ArtPrize kicked off on Wednesday and runs through Oct. 7. So head downtown this weekend and explore the more than 1260 entries at over 165 venues. Make sure to stop at the interactive STEAM Lab exhibit located in the ArtPrize Pavilion at Rosa Parks Circle. Don’t forget to vote for your favorites.

Visit the ArtPrize website for a full list of events.

Eat Like an Artist Dinner

(Saturday)

Forget wondering what it’s like to be an artist—what is it like to eat like an artist? Just in time for ArtPrize, this benefit dinner allows you to experience the culinary treasures of the West Side, with each course inspired by a different historical artist.

For $130 per person, you get to experience six courses from nine different restaurants. Each course is crafted by a different West Side restaurant. Additionally, each course experience is complemented by a local story.

Not only will you be able to experience unique, delicious and local foods, it’s also for a good cause. Proceeds benefit Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the work they do on the West Side.

Dinner takes place from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Eat Like An Artist Facebook page.

Ruff Runners GR

(Saturday)

Running doesn’t have to be ruff, especially if you bring a furry, four-legged friend. Ruff Runners GR, a running group for humans and canines hosted by Fido & Stitch, will host its final running group of the season Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

Plan to meet at Fido & Stitch at 9 a.m. Runs range from two to six miles, or sometimes include a long and a short route. Treats and H2O will be provided for your pup.

There is a strict no retractable leash policy for Ruff Runners. Suggested leashes are strong nylon/rope leashes, four to six feet in length, or hands-free running leashes. In the case of implement weather, the event will be canceled 24 hours in advance via Facebook discussion posts for that date’s event. For more information or updates, visit the Facebook page.

The Music of Sir Paul McCartney

(Friday-Sunday)

This event will be more than silly love songs. Experience the music of Sir Paul McCartney this weekend at DeVos Performance Hall as jazz guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli takes on several of McCartney’s solo works.

Several years ago, Pizzarelli sat in with McCartney on recording sessions for McCartney’s album, “Kisses on the Bottom.” Fifteen months and a Grammy later, McCartney personally invited Pizzarelli to reinterpret and record some of Sir Paul’s post-Beatles songs. Hear jazz-flavored covers of McCartney songs, including “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Silly Love Songs” and “No More Lonely Nights.”

Individual tickets start at $18, and student tickets at $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Grand Rapids Symphony website.

Shake Your Teal Feathers

(Sunday)

Run, walk or bike on Sunday in support of ovarian cancer awareness. The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is hosting Shake Your Teal Feathers at Millennium Park in Grand Rapids on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Events include a 1.5 or 5k walk or run or the option of a 20-mile bike ride guided by Alger Bikes. This will be a timed event with medals awarded to the top three male and female finishers in the 5k run and 1.5k walk. The cost is $35 to participate. Sign up here.

“Ovarian cancer is the most lethal gynecologic cancer. Most women do not know that there is no test but there are symptoms. It is critical to educate the public and raise awareness about the disease,” said Melinda Laurie, MIOCA board member and event chair.

65th Anniversary Civil Rights Celebration

(Friday)

The City of Grand Rapids’ 65th Anniversary Civil Rights Celebration and Dinner Gala takes place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 at JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW. The Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission is hosting the event.

The gala’s theme, “Braiding Generations: Past, Present and Future,” celebrates and honors the past, looks at the present state of civil rights in Grand Rapids and helps shape and design the city’s future.

The evening will include dinner, a cash bar, live music, Helen Jackson Claytor Civil Rights Award presentations and keynote speaker Angela Rye. Rye is an attorney, principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a commentator on CNN and an NPR analyst.

Tickets are $100 each and available here.

*Main photo courtesy of One Bourbon. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.