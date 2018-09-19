Marie Catrib’s Announces Closure

In a heartfelt post on Facebook yesterday, Fouad Catrib announced the closure of Marie Catrib’s restaurant after nearly 14 years in business.

“It has been my privilege to uphold my mother’s legacy over the years, but after much careful thought and consideration I have decided that now is the time to start the next chapter in my life,” the post reads.

Fouad Catrib and his brother, Moussa Catrib, took over management of the restaurant after their mother, Marie Catrib, passed away from cancer in 2013. Last year, Moussa Catrib passed away unexpectedly, leaving Fouad Catrib as the restaurant’s sole owner.

The East Hills staple will close its doors on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Catrib alludes to new owners of the space in his post, but did not say who would be taking over the location.

“I wish the new restaurateurs the best of luck and much success. I know they will do a wonderful job in this community. They are lovely people and I hope that you all can give them the same wonderful greeting that you all give us in the beginning.”

*Photo courtesy of Marie Catrib’s