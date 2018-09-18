Nap for a Cause This Month

Ever wish you could take an afternoon siesta? A local lounge furniture manufacturer and an area nonprofit are asking you to do just that.

Comfort Research is teaming up with Artists Creating Together (ACT) to offer downtown visitors a “napportunity.”

Comfort Research will be placing more than 100 of its most comfortable Big Joe bean bags in Rosa Parks Circle on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and asking people to take a nap.

The company is pledging a $10 dollar donation to ACT for every person who chooses to lie down and nap while listening to Silent J, the world’s quietest DJ. The goal is to raise $10,000 for ACT during that two-hour period.

This is the second year Comfort Research has held this event.

“We’re bringing Napportunity back to help another local charity fulfill their mission,” said Chip George, co-founder at Comfort Research.

ACT is a nonprofit focused on empowering individuals with disabilities in West Michigan by providing art and creative expression programming.

*Photo courtesy of Comfort Research