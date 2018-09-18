Bob Seger Kicks Off Final Tour with Grand Rapids Stop

After five decades of hitting the road, Bob Seger says this fall’s Travelin’ Man tour will be his last, and he is kicking it off in Grand Rapids.

Seger and The Silver Bullet Band will visit Grand Rapids on Wednesday, November 21, for a performance at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets for the Grand Rapids date go on sale Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.Tickets will be available at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, online and by phone at 1-800-745-3000. A purchase limit of four tickets will apply to every order. See Ticketmaster for pricing and availability.

Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale dates. For additional information on Bob Seger, visit his website.

*Main photo by Ken Settle