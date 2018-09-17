Rockford Restaurant Transitions to Private Events Space

The owners of Rockford Riverside Grille have decided to turn the restaurant into a special events space.

Although the Rockford restaurant underwent a rebrand in April, it appears as if Rockford Riverside Grille was still struggling to attract diners.

Essence Restaurant Group, owners of Rockford Riverside Grill, Bistro Bella Vita, The Green Well and Grove, announced it has permanently close Rockford Riverside Grill and will reopen the space on Oct. 1 as Rockford Riverside Grille Banquets & Events, a private banquets and events space.

“We’ve worked hard over the last several months to understand the Rockford market, and we appreciate all the guests who have joined us while we were up there,” said James Berg, Essence Restaurant Group managing partner. “Moving forward, we will be able to focus more of our resources on our other three locations in Grand Rapids to continue providing extraordinary dining experiences for all our guests.”

Any gift cards purchased at Rockford Riverside Grille are still redeemable at Bistro Bella Vita, The Green Well and Grove in Grand Rapids.

Rockford Riverside Grille Banquets & Events sits adjacent to the Rogue River and was previously the home of restaurant Reds on the River.

