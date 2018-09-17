Making the Most of ArtPrize

From the Grand Rapids Magazine September 2018 issue. Available on newsstands now or via subscription.

Don’t miss out on all the great art that ArtPrize 10 has to offer! Instead, join one of GR’s many tour groups for a guided tour of this enormous event.

Art Dart

Meet at Rosa Parks Circle for a guided tour through central GR for a glimpse of the many ArtPrize entries! The Art Dart Walking Tour: ArtPrize 10 Edition will be held Sept. 20-Oct. 7 at various times and costs $20 per person. Registration required. Visit Grand Rapids Running Tours.

Art Adventure Day

Tiny World Tours and the GR Art Museum will host an intensive, carefully curated tour of ArtPrize 10, led by GRAM Director Dana Friis-Hansen, on Sept. 21. The daylong tour begins at 9:30 a.m. and includes tours of several ArtPrize venues, a trolley tour, a visit to the ArtPrize Clubhouse and more. Tickets are $175; registration required. Visit Tiny World Tours.

Beer Trolley

Grab your favorite brew and hop on the Beer Trolley for a two-hour tour through ArtPrize. The Beer Trolley ArtPrize Tour will run from Sept. 19-Oct. 6 and costs $40 per person. Registration required. Visit GR Beer Trolley.

*Photo by Michael Buck