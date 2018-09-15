Short Story Contest Seeks Entries

Write Michigan is looking for storytellers for its annual short story contest.

Kent District Library and Schuler Books & Music are hosting the seventh annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest. Entries are being accepted in multiple age categories (adult/teen/youth/Spanish language) through Friday, Nov. 30.

The top 10 entries in each category, as selected by staff members of Kent District Library and Schuler Books & Music, will be posted online at Write Michigan for a public vote to choose the Readers’ Choice winners. These stories will also move on to review by celebrity judges for determination of the Judges’ Choice awards.

The top five stories in each category, as chosen by the celebrity judges, as well as the Readers’ Choice winners will be published by Chapbook Press using the Espresso Book Machine. Copies will be available in March 2019.

Cash prizes of $250 will be awarded to the first-place winners in each category in both the popular and judged contests. The Judges’ Choice runner-up in each category will each receive $100.

Submission Info

One short story per author

Maximum story length: 3,000 words

Entry fee: $10 for ages 18 and older (free for ages 17 and younger)

Contest open to Michigan residents only

Complete guidelines available here.

Important Dates

Entries due by Nov. 30

Entries reviewed during Dec. 1 – Jan. 2

Semi-finalists announced on Jan. 11

Public voting period from Jan. 11 – 31, as well as a judges’ review of the semi-finalists.

Winners announced on Feb. 5

Awards ceremony, anthology sale & book signing on March 16

