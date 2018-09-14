Grand Rapids Symphony Returns to the Stage

The Grand Rapids Symphony is kicking off its 2018-2019 season this weekend with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.

While Symphony No. 7 has “stirred the hearts and inspired the imaginations” of listeners for 200 years, its second movement became even more well-known following its inclusion in the 2010 movie “The King’s Speech.” It is the backdrop to the film’s climax as King George VI announces on the radio that Great Britain had declared war on Nazi Germany.

Conductor Marcelo Lehninger is joined for the performance by violinist Karen Gomyo.

Gomyo returns as soloist in Samuel Barber’s “lyrical and virtuosic” Violin Concerto, one of the most frequently performed works of the 20th century.

Gomyo (pronounced “GAHM-yo) has performed with top American orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra in the United States as well as with the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Danish National Symphony, and Tokyo Symphony Orchestra.

Friday evening’s concert will be immediately followed by a Talkback conversation featuring Grand Rapids Symphony musicians.

Performances take place Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15. Individual tickets start at $18. Find out more about the Grand Rapids Symphony’s 2018-2019 season here.

*Photos courtesy of Grand Rapids Symphony