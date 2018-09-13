GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

There is so much happening in Grand Rapids this weekend it was hard to narrow it down, but hopefully, we’ve got recommendations that will suit everyone’s interests. From Actors’ Theatre’s first performance of the season to a silent disco and a new laser light show that will “rock you,” you’re sure to find something fun to do this weekend.

Actors’ Theatre Opens 38th Season

(Thursday – Saturday)

Join Actors’ Theatre for its season-opening show “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,” based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens. “Curious Incident” is the story of 15-year-old Christopher, who has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road. However, when he finds himself being falsely accused of killing a neighbor’s dog and decides to investigate the crime, the trail leads him to London for a trip of a lifetime.

Tickets range from $24 – $28. For show times and to purchase tickets or learn more, visit Actors’ Theatre.

In celebration of the opening of its 2018-2019 season, Actors’ Theatre is also hosting a brunch at Vander Mill on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be delicious food, drinks and live entertainment featuring Jolene Frankey and Scott Patrick Bell with special performances of selections from “The Burnt Part Boys,” (another show Actors’ Theatre is hosting later this season). Tickets are $10 with proceeds benefitting Actors’ Theatre.

Quiet Clubbing @ GRAM

(Friday)

Music (and art) lovers wanted. Quiet Clubbing is back at GRAM to celebrate the opening of ArtPrize 10. Festivities include a cash bar and a silent dance party with COMPLETE VII, DJ Monica Parker and DJ Slim Tim.

The event is 21+ and a photo ID is required for entry. Tickets are free for GRAM Visionaries (up to two tickets per household), $10 for GRAM members, $15 in advance for nonmembers or $20 at the door. Visit the GRAM website for more information.

Queen Laser Light Show @ Chafee Planetarium

(Saturday & Sunday)

A brand new laser light show is coming to the Roger B. Chafee Planetarium at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) this fall and it promises to “rock you.” Freddy Mercury and Queen are receiving the laser light show treatment with “The Queen Light Show: From Mercury with Love” beginning Saturday, Sep. 15.

New life is brought to the wildly popular, classic-rock light show format with an original production set to the music of Queen. Experience 10 of Queen’s greatest hits in this new show, including favorites like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Another One Bites the Dust” and “You’re My Best Friend.”

The Queen Laser Light Show will play at 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Planetarium tickets are $4 each with purchased general admission to the museum, $5 each for planetarium-only tickets and free to museum members. For more planetarium show times and to purchase tickets, visit the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium website.

Opera Grand Rapids’ Epic Garage Sale

(Thursday – Saturday)

The Betty Van Andel Opera Center is packed full of 50 years of memories, costumes, props and, frankly, too much stuff! To make a clean start for the next 50 years, the organization is holding a garage sale. Available items include fabric, costumes, props, furniture, LPs, stacking chairs, tableware, silk flowers, binders, opera memorabilia and more.

This event will be taking place at the Betty Van Andel Opera Center, 1320 East Fulton St. Hours: Thursday, Sept. 13 – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 14 – 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 15 – 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To see available items or learn more about this event, visit the Opera Grand Rapids Facebook page.

50th Annual Fallasburg Park Festival

(Saturday & Sunday)

Presented by LowellArts, the Fallasburg Park Festival will feature 100 fine arts and crafts booths, crafting demonstrations, live music and festive fall foods—all in one weekend of artistic autumn fun.

Craft booths will feature artists working in mediums such as jewelry, sculpture, ceramics, glass, mixed media, wood, painting, drawing, photography, floral, basketry, print-making and many others. The live crafting demonstrations will take place in the park’s pavilion. Visitors of all ages are invited to watch artisans display their skills in iron forging, mosaic, fly tying, leather craft, origami, quilting, wood carving, weaving and more.

On top of all of this crafty creativity, there will be a raffle, live music, fall-inspired food booths from local organizations and a children’s area where kids can decorate a pumpkin to take home.

The festival is on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Fallasburg Park, at 1124 Fallasburg Park Dr. Admission is free. To learn more about the music line up, food selection or what artisans will be at the festival, click here.

Scared Scriptless with Colin Mocherie & Brad Sherwood @ Forest Hills Fine Arts Center

(Sunday)

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their latest two-man live show, “Scared Scriptless.”

Known by TV audiences for their work on “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Colin & Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, the pair will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act—just like a live version of “Whose Line!” Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter for all ages.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 16. Tickets start at $34. Learn more here.

Cups for Pups

(Friday)

The B.O.B. is partnering with Tito’s Handmade Vodka to present Cups for Pups, an all-day fundraising event benefiting BISSELL Pet Foundation.

From 11:30 a.m. to midnight on Friday, Sept. 14, The B.O.B. will donate $1 from every Tito’s cocktail sold and Tito’s will match that donation.

Each venue in The B.O.B.—B.O.B.’s Brewery, Bobarino’s Pizzeria, Gilly’s Smokehouse, H.O.M.E. and the recently opened outdoor beer garden—will offer a different specialty cocktail menu with two Tito’s Handmade Vodka drinks available on this date only.

The dog-friendly beer garden, featuring the 2011 ArtPrize entry, “Containment,” will also offer food from Gilly’s Smokehouse, dog treats and toys for your furry friends, yard games, giveaways and more. Learn more here.

*Main photo courtesy of “Colin & Brad Scared Scriptless.” All other photos courtesy of individual organizations.