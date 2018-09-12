Grove Takes a Bite Out of Lunchtime with Expanded Hours

Grove head chef Jeremy Paquin said a desire to “cook for more people” is behind the farm-to-table restaurant’s decision to begin offering lunch Monday through Saturday.

“Our brunch has received great feedback so we wanted to take the next step forward in offering accessible, farm-to-table lunch options,” he said.

Paquin said patrons stopping in for lunch at Grove can expect a menu with more soups, salads, sandwiches and snacks, but still with a similar “creative and seasonal” focus. “Our dinner and lunch menu have the same style of food,” he said.

Asked for his recommendations, Paquin suggested the vegan grain bowl or the fried chicken sandwich are great lunch options.

“We love our vegan grain bowl ($11) because it is light, flavorful and also adaptable based on seasonal, local products. If you are looking for something a little heartier, try our fried chicken sandwich ($13) that is served with a choice of house fries or mixed greens. Seriously, we could eat it every day.”

The menu (which changes daily) ranges in prices from $6 for a bowl of corn bisque to $22 for the lamb T-bone.

Whether its lunch, dinner or brunch, Paquin said the fall season means more root vegetables, squashes and brassicas.

“You will see some favorites come back like squash pastas, decedent soups, braised meats and vegetables, and warming fall and winter spices,” he said.

He added, “The Michigan growing season has been a bit extended this summer so we are seeing corn and tomatoes longer than we typically do. It is a great time to be a chef when your cooler is full of fresh corn and autumn squashes.”

Grove is now open for lunch Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. See the full lunch menu here.

*Photos courtesy of Grove