10 IPA’s Compete for Moniker of “Best in Grand Rapids”

IPA drinkers, 7 Monks Taproom has a challenge for you: Name the city’s best IPA.

Matt Cozzens, 7 Monks co-owner, said the brewery has invited 10 Grand Rapids breweries to submit their best IPAs, and “200 beer lovers will have the chance to choose their favorite, with the IPA receiving the most votes being crowned “Grand Rapids’ Best IPA.”

The competition takes place on Friday, Sept. 14 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. at 7 Monks Taproom in Grand Rapids. The winning IPA will be announced at 10 p.m.

“These will be blind tastings,” said Jim Smolak, 7 Monks co-owner. “Ticket holders will know the description of the beer, ABV and other facts, but the brewery will not be revealed prior to tasting.”

Tickets Include

10 sample tickets (one taste per beer, 3 oz. pours)

2 wild card tastings (yes, 12 total tastings)

$5 food token for a free greasy spoon smash burger

Custom taster glass

Descriptions, rating sheets, award presentations

Voting ballot

Tickets are $30 per participant. To purchase tickets visit 7 Monks Taproom in Grand Rapids or visit them online. Only 200 tickets will be sold.

The breweries facing off

Arvon Brewing Co.

Brewery Vivant

City Built Brewing

Creston Brewery

Founders Brewing Company

Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery

Railtown Brewing Company

Speciation Artisan Ales

The Mitten Brewing Co.

Two Guys Brewing