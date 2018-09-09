Grand Rapids’ Top 5 Margaritas

From the Grand Rapids Magazine September 2018 issue. Available on newsstands now or via subscription.

Although Grand Rapids is known as Beer City, USA, don’t let that fool you into thinking it doesn’t offer tasty margaritas, too! These five restaurants will not disappoint.

Donkey Taqueria

(665 Wealthy St. SE)

This trendy spot makes a mean margarita, from their house prickly pear margarita to their spicy marg, made with house-infused jalapeño tequila. Each cocktail is available in a single serving or in a pitcher for the entire table.

Luna

(64 Ionia Ave. SW)

With nearly a dozen options to choose from, you should have no trouble finding one that suits your taste. Stop by from 5-7 p.m. on weekdays for happy hour specials!

Lindo Mexico

(1742 28th, Wyoming)

Classic or frozen, sweet or savory, this family-owned restaurant is known for its unique margarita flavors, such as the margarita de mango con chile.

Beltline Bar

(16 28th SE)

This classic Tex-Mex stop features tequila flights, a great variety of margarita choices and a selection of $5 margaritas during happy hour (3-6 p.m. and 10 p.m.-close on weekdays). This lively location will not disappoint.

Cantina Mexican Grill

(2770 E. Paris Ave. SE)

Whether you’re looking for a margarita for one or a super margarita for two, Cantina has got you covered. There’s even a skinny option for those who are looking for something on the lighter side.

*Photo by Johnny Quirin