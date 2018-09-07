Treat Yo’ Self at New Day Spa

Self-care is all the rage currently and now there is a new way for Grand Rapidians to treat themselves.

Woodhouse Day Spa opened today at Knapp’s Crossing, 2060 East Beltline Ave. NW. The new luxury spa plans to offer body, foot, and hand treatments, massage therapy, couples massage, pre-natal massage, skin care, waxing, manicures, pedicures, aromatherapy bath cure, sleep treatments and more. Daylong packages that include several of The Woodhouse Day Spa’s signature services will also be available. The spa will also be available for private parties and events, such as bachelorette parties or pre-wedding pampering.

The spa is owned and operated by Michelle and David Pezzato, a local husband-and-wife team.

“In today’s hectic world, it is important that people remember to take time for themselves,” said Michelle Pezzato. “Our spa will serve as a luxurious retreat for those seeking ultimate relaxation.”

Woodhouse Day Spa is planning a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The celebration will include a chance to tour the space, purchase gift cards and enter drawings to win free services. There will be a drawing for a Woodhouse service every thirty minutes throughout the event.

During the public open house, there will also be a Grand Prize drawing where one winner will receive The Woodhouse Experience, a five hour and 15-minute package that includes an Aromatherapy Bath Cure, Signature Four-Handed Massage, Woodhouse Signature Minkyti Facial, The Woodhouse Signature Hand Ritual and Seaweed Leaf Pedicure.

*Photos courtesy of Woodhouse Day Spa