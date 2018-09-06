GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

If you love HopCat’s Crack Fries (and let’s be honest, who doesn’t) this is your weekend. The local brewery’s newest location is opening at Knapp’s Corner with a big celebration. Feeling altruistic this weekend, join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss on Saturday for the annual Grand River Clean Up. If you are looking for entertainment, head to Eastown for the annual Eastown Streetfair, join Perrin Brewery for its Backyard Bash or purchase tickets to On the Town by Circle Theatre, opening this weekend.

HopCat’s Knapp’s Corner Grand Opening Celebration

(Saturday)

HopCat will open its long-awaited second Grand Rapids location at Knapp’s Corner, at 2183 E. Beltline Ave. NE, on Saturday, Sept. 8 with a celebration of historic proportions. All 80 taps will pour craft beer from Grand Rapids-area breweries in what will be the largest-ever tap takeover of craft beers made right here in Beer City, USA.

HopCat will also be giving out free orders of its famous Crack Fries, recently ranked among the 10 best fries in America by the Food Network. The first 200 guests in line when doors open at 11 a.m. will receive a card good for one order of free Crack Fries each week for a full year, too.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at midnight. Visit the HopCat Facebook page to find out more.

Eastown Streetfair

(Saturday)

The Eastown Community Association and Eastown Business Association are hosting the 45th Annual Eastown Streetfair on Saturday, Sept. 8 along Wealthy Street between Giddings Avenue and Lake Drive. This includes the first block of Ethel Avenue and the Wealthy Street Hub Lot.

There will be vendors, food and live music from bands like Mustard Plug, Cabildo, and JROB w/Bedrock—check out the full band list on Facebook. This annual event is a family-friendly celebration of arts, crafts, food, music and the Eastown neighborhood.

The fair starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. The beer tent is open until 10 p.m.

On the Town @ Circle Theatre

(Thursday – Saturday)

On the Town, the energetic wartime comedic musical about three sailors on a 24-hour leave in New York City, features music by Lenonard Bernstein and playful lyrics from the book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Goofy and flirtatious Ozzie is looking for a date; the studious and innocent Chip, guidebook in hand, has several days’ worth of tourist attractions to check off his list. But, when idealistic Gaby falls for the photograph of lovely Miss Turnstiles, a subway beauty queen, they all join in an ambitious scavenger hunt around the city to locate this dream girl—and, on the way, find all the romance, adventure, and New York atmosphere for which they could wish.

To purchase tickets, visit the Circle Theater website.

Mayor’s Annual Grand River Clean Up

(Saturday)

Join Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and WMEAC this Saturday, Sept. 8 for the 15thannual Mayor’s Grand River Clean Up.

Mayors, leaders and citizens will come together from Grand Rapids, Grandville, Wyoming, and Walker to pick up trash at sites along the Grand River as well as tributaries and storm drains in area neighborhoods that empty into the Grand River.

With approximately 30 miles of river being cleaned by volunteers, this has a large impact on all local communities. Last year, over 22,000 pounds of trash and recyclables were collected at the cleanup.

Participants will start the day at Sixth Street Park in Grand Rapids at 8:30 a.m. with a special welcome address from local mayors and WMEAC staff before boarding buses sponsored by Dean Transportation and head off to sites surrounding the Grand River to help pick up trash.

Once participants return, they’ll be treated to lunch, live music, and a beer garden sponsored by Founders Brewery (21+ for beer garden and ID required).

Over 1,000 volunteers are expected to participate in this year’s event, making it the largest one-day river cleanup in Michigan. Register online at WMEAC’s website. Volunteers can sign up as an individual, with family and friends, or with your group, organization or business.

Perrin Backyard Bash

(Saturday)

Head to Perrin Brewing’s Backyard Bash this weekend and celebrate the brewery’s six-year anniversary with live music, food trucks, specialty beers, vendors and the annual Cornhole tournament.

The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8. Tickets are available for purchase in the Perrin Pub or on EventBrite. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door.Ages 21 and up only.Partygoers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets, but Perrin asks that no personal coolers or beverages are brought in.

Specialty beer offerings will include the 2018 Malted Milk Ball—an Imperial Porter with cocoa nibs and Polynesian vanilla beans aged in bourbon barrels for nine months. The Cigar Lounge will feature hand-rolled cigars paired with big barrel-aged beers, and Perrin favorite beers will be available throughout the day. Pair your beer with offerings from Patty Matters, Pizzaiolo, Wood-Fire Pizza, Blue Spoon Catering and Ice Box Ice Cream, all of which will be on site.

*Main photo courtesy of HopCat. All other photos courtesy of individual organizations