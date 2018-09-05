Library Offers Almost Adulting Series for Your Teen

Does your teen need help finding a job, dealing with money or looking for college scholarships? Don’t worry, the library has you covered. The Grand Rapids Public Library is offering a three-part learning series for your teen to get the answers they need for life.

The Almost Adulting series takes place throughout September and will be free on a first-come, first-serve basis. Teens will learn about finding a job, figuring out the smartest way to bank and discovering new strategies for getting and using scholarships. Snacks will be provided at these classes and each class is held at 1 p.m. in the Main Library, at 111 Library St. NE.

Workshops

Saturday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m.

Almost Adulting: Get Paid

Learn how to get a job and get paid for it. Sometimes finding a job is a challenge because you don’t know where to start. You will learn how to write a resume, what forms will be required to fill out if you’re under the age of 18 and more.

Saturday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m.

Almost Adulting: Get Bank

Learn how to make your money work for you. In this class, you will explore how different financial institutions work—what’s the difference between a bank and credit union, anyway? Understanding financial institutions can be daunting but it can also offer a great pay off.

Saturday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Almost Adulting: Get Schooled

You will learn how to turn scholarships into money in this session. College can be expensive and a little effort can go a long way to helping make college more affordable. You are never too young to set yourself up for college finance success. Learn about scholarship opportunities, scholarship application strategies and other ways to finance your college education.

