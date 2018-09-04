New Fried Chicken Restaurant to Open in Downtown Market

Blon and Yang Hang, brothers and owners of local Thai food favorite Rak Thai, will be opening a second restaurant, Juju Bird, in the Downtown Market.

Their new business will serve buttermilk fried chicken, wings, chicken tenders, fried chicken sandwiches and sides like mashed potatoes and gravy and deli salads. Juju Bird plans to source non-GMO, all natural chicken, with the goal of creating “Grand Rapids’ go-to fried chicken restaurant for a broad variety of tastes.”

Customers will have the option for takeout, eat-in or catering services.

Construction for Juju Bird started on Sept. 2 and plans on having an opening in October.

The Hangs have been in the restaurant business for 10 years. Their other restaurant in the Downtown Market, Rak Thai, has fresh Thai fusion entrees. It takes traditional Thai recipes and sauces and incorporates elements of Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

*Photos courtesy of Grand Rapids Downtown Market