Grand Rapids Drive Announce 2018-2019 Schedule

The Grand Rapids Drive is preparing to take to the court this fall with the team’s first game scheduled for Nov. 2.

The Drive will head to Erie, Pennsylvania to face the BayHawks in the first of its 50-game season.

The team’s first home game follows a day later on Nov. 3, when it takes on the Windy City Bulls at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Head coach Ryan Krueger leads the Drive for the second year. He is responsible for leading the Drive to its first playoff appearance in franchise history during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Drive will once again compete in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division alongside Canton, Fort Wayne, Wisconsin and Windy City.

All home games will have a scheduled 7 p.m. tip except for the Drive’s annual School Day Game taking place on Feb. 12–that game will tip at 11 a.m. Doors will continue to open to fans one hour prior to the scheduled tip.

View the full schedule here for more information. Season tickets for the 2018-19 season tickets are on sale now. Single-game tickets are set to go on sale to the public Sept. 19.

2018-19 Schedule Highlights

Fourteen prime home dates (8 Fridays and 6 Saturdays) out of 24 home games

Eight $2 Fridays featuring $2 beer & hot dogs

Six Saturday Metro Health Family Nights featuring 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for $44

School Day Game will be on Feb. 12, 2019 tipping off at 11 a.m.

Inaugural meeting against the Capital City Go-Go Mon., Jan. 21 at DeltaPlex Arena

Regular season Home Opener on Sat., Nov. 3 vs. Windy City Bulls

Regular season Home Finale on Fri., Mar. 22 vs. Canton Charge

The Grand Rapids Drive is the Official NBA G League Affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. This will be the franchise’s fifth season in Grand Rapids as part of the now 27-franchise G League.

*Photos courtesy of Grand Rapids Drive