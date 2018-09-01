5 Activities You Don’t Want to Miss in September

We’ve found five artsy things for you to do this September. From seeing a play, listening to music or to going to ArtPrize, you’ll have lots to choose from.

Civic Theatre Kicks Off Season with “Steel Magnolias”

Sept. 7 – Sept. 23

A post shared by Grand Rapids Civic Theatre (@grcivictheatre) on Feb 23, 2018 at 4:03am PST

“Steel Magnolias” will take the stage as the first show of Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s 2018-2019 season. The original play was written by Robert Harling and premiered in New York in 1987. It was then made into a movie in 1989 with the same name and starring Julia Roberts.

From a small-town beauty parlor in Louisiana, the outspoken Truvy and her new assistant Annelle treat their clientele to shampoos, haircuts, and advice, not necessarily in that order. When the local socialite’s daughter marries a good ol’ boy and decides to start a family, complications from her diabetes force them all to face life’s big questions with the strength of steel and the fleeting beauty of magnolias.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $18.

Actors’ Theatre Starts Season with “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime”

Sept. 13 – Sept. 23

A post shared by Actors' Theatre (@actorsgr) on Jun 9, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

To start off its 38th season, Actors’ Theatre is performing “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.” Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, it’s about a 15-year-old boy named Christopher who is exceptional at math but in everyday life, he struggles. He is falsely accused of killing his neighbor’s dog so he sets off on a mission to investigate the crime, which leads him from his hometown to London.

Ticket prices start at $24.

Grand Rapids Symphony Returns for 2018-2019 season

Sept. 14 & Sept. 21

A post shared by Grand Rapids Symphony (@grsymphony) on May 18, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT

The Grand Rapids Symphony has a number of great performances coming up this season, including two this month. Starting Sept. 14, it will be kicking off its classical highlight concert series with “Beethoven’s 7th,” and on Sept. 21 its POPS concert series with “The Music of Sir Paul McCartney.”

All performances are held at Devos Performance Hall. Tickets start at $18.

ArtPrize

Sept. 19 – Oct. 7

A post shared by artprize (@artprize) on Jul 14, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

ArtPrize is taking over downtown Grand Rapids again this year. It’s more than likely that you’ve walked around downtown and noticed some little changes to your scenery already. That is thanks to all the artists getting ready for ArtPrize 10.

This free event has brought artists from all over the world to town and it allows artists to express themselves throughout Grand Rapids, whether it’s on the street or in a museum. With about 200 venues participating in ArtPrize, you are sure to find something interesting.

Find out more at ArtPrize.

Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival

Sept. 21 – 23

A post shared by joecool219 (@joecool219) on Sep 23, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

The African American Arts and Music Festival is a free two-day event held at Calder Plaza. It will feature exceptional art, music, food and entertainment that reflects the many aspects of the diverse Grand Rapids community.

*Main photo courtesy of ArtPrize