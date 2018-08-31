7 Coffee Shops Sure to Help You Get Your Study On

Heading back to school? We’ve got seven coffee shops that will give you the jolt you need to help you stay focused and ace all those tests and projects ahead. Plus, all have free wifi!

Palatte Coffee and Art

150 Fulton St. E

It’s a coffee shop AND an art gallery! What better way to feel inspired? Your latte also comes with a fun design. Palatte has plenty of seating, including tall armchairs and regular tables, for anyone to get their work done. Feeling peckish? You can also grab muffins, bagels or cookies to snack on. Palatte is open until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Ferris Coffee and Nut

227 Winter Ave. NW

Not your typical coffee shop, Ferris Coffee also sells its own nuts—the perfect power food to fuel hours of studying. That’s not all, we’ve heard their avocado toast is fantastic. There is a variety of seating for study groups and several comfy chairs, too, plus covered outdoor seating is available. This coffee shop is open until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and isclosed on Sundays.

Outside Coffee

734 Wealthy St. SE

The name says it all. Outside Coffee Company is an outdoor coffee shop, where the coffee is served out of a converted camper parked in the community garden at Woosah Outfitters. It has a variety of seating including patio lounge chairs and if you’re in need of a study break, there are hammocks available. Enjoy Outside Coffee everyday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Never worry about running out of power, outside outlets abound to keep you powered up while you race that deadline.

Corridor Coffee

637 Stocking Ave.

The calm atmosphere of Corridor Coffee provides a great space for studying. While seating downstairs isn’t the best for groups there is space available upstairs for groups to rent. A four person table is $15 for two hours. Prices go up for more people and you can also rent the whole upstairs if you want for $60. Corridor Coffee is open Monday through Thursday until 7 p.m., Saturday until 6 p.m. and Sunday until 5 p.m.

For the Night Owls

Lantern Coffee Bar and Lounge

100 Commerce Ave. SW

Open everyday until 10 p.m., Lantern provides enough tables and chairs for individuals and groups to get their study on. There is an upstairs and downstairs so you have plenty of options to choose from. Groups can also reserve a table for free for three to eight people for three hours, making it a perfect option for study groups, and if you need more time, your group can pay an extra $1 per person per hour to extend your stay. They prefer you reserve two hours in advance.

Common Ground Coffee Shop

1319 Fulton St.

Common Ground is a great place to head during the lunch hour; that’s because it’s connected to with Schnitz Deli, so you can have a nice sandwich with your coffee. Common Ground also likes to change its coffee flavors often so you’ll always have something new to try. This quiet, casual place is open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Bitter End Coffee House

752 W Fulton St.

After everything else has closed for the night and you need a 1 a.m. cup of coffee to finish that project, Bitter End is the place to go. Open 24 hours, seven days a week, and with a wide selection of coffee and teas, this is the place to pull your all nighter, plus, there’s plenty of free parking across the street. You can also grab a snack to help you finish that assignment.

*Main photo courtesy of Ferris Coffee (Pictured: coffee with PB&J Toast)