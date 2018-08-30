GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

The Labor Day holiday means an extra day to relax and unwind this weekend. Take advantage and enjoy all these fun activities taking place around the city.

The Crane Wives @ Rockford Brewing Co.

(Friday)

Don’t miss The Crane Wives at Rockford Brewing Co. on Friday night.

Doors open at 8:30 and the music starts at 9:30. The show is 21+ and seating is limited. Tickets are $10 and available at Eventbrite.

Food Truck Fridays @ Riverside Park

(Friday)

Head over to Riverside Park after work on Friday to unwind and enjoy a meal from your favorite food truck.

The food trucks will be lined up from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will be located near the start of the disc golf course. All trucks in attendance take credit cards and have a variety of options including gluten-free and vegan.

This is the last Food Truck Friday event of the season.

Fulton Street Farmers Market

(Friday & Saturday)

Grilling this weekend? Stock up on fresh fruits, veggies and meats at the Fulton Street Farmers Market on Friday and Saturday.

The market is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the best selection available before 1 p.m.

Movies on Monroe

(Friday)

Catch the last Movies on Monroe event of the summer this weekend. Films include West Side Story (G), beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Shape of Water (R). Pre-movie entertainment begins at 6:30. Movies will be played in English with Spanish subtitles for the Spanish-speaking community.

This event is free to attend. Movies on Monroe takes place at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.

Labor Fest @ Ah-Nab-Awen Park

(Monday)

Celebrate Labor Day on Monday at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, which will play host to a full day festival.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy live entertainment, activities for kids, local arts & crafts, a classic car show, free admission to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, and, of course, food and drinks.

Community members can also participate in the annual Labor Day Bridge Walk, stepping off at 10 a.m.

