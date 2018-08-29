Downtown Market Celebrates 5 Years with Five Days of Deals

Get ready to score some great deals Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids Downtown Market turns five next week and it will celebrate by offering five days of deals.

The Downtown Market, at 435 Ionia Ave SW, is home to more than 20 vendors and two full-service restaurants. It opened in 2013 thanks to a public-private partnership spearheaded by now-defunct philanthropic nonprofit Grand Action.

The Deals

Tuesday, Sept. 4: Celebrate five years of food and fun with Market Hall deals based on the number “5” such as 50 percent off and “2 for $5.”

Wednesday, Sept. 5: $5 Happy Hour at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5. Join the market at 5 p.m. on 9/5 for $5 drink deals and food specials.

Thursday, Sept. 6: Pop for a Prize sweepstakes (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.) Choose a balloon to pop and keep the prize inside. Prizes include merchandise, candy and more.

Friday, Sept. 7: The market is giving away a $5 gift card to the first 100 people in the door. Valid while supplies last.

Saturday, Sept. 8: Downtown Market’s fifth birthday party. From noon – 8 p.m. enjoy activities for kids and adults, including giant inflatables, birthday crafts for kids, magic shows, balloon animals, giveaways, outdoor games, outdoor bar, live music from Project 90 and KJ & The Good Time Family Band, and more.

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Downtown Market