A New Coffee Bar & Pastry Shop is Coming to the Harris Building

A new coffee bar and pastry shop is getting ready to open along the Division Street corridor in the Harris Building.

Harris Coffee Bar & Pastries is the newest venture by Dan and Andrea DeWard, owners of wedding and event planning firm Studio D2D, which already operates the ballroom venue and Queen’s Parlor Salon in the Harris Building.

The couple announced the new coffee shop on its website last week.

“We are ecstatic to say to that we are launching our own coffee bar and pastry shop! The build out has begun, and all the equipment has arrived and is being put into place! Now to train the staff, and be all ready to go for a September 2018 opening!” the post reads.

The drinks menu includes all your typical coffee bar favorites, but it’s the cakes, cupcakes and pastries that will have you salivating.

For instance, the London Fog is an earl grey cake with bergamot, vanilla bean, mascarpone and Italian buttercream, or there is The Florist, a lemon cake with lavender and lemon curd filling, honey and rose Italian buttercream.

Pastries run the gamut from croissants to danishes to éclairs and quiche. Check out the full menu here.

Studio D2D operations manager Sarah Cardoza has been hired to manage the coffee bar. A trained barista and former chef/instructor at Sur La Table in Grand Rapids, Cardoza brings plenty of experience to the position.

Harris Coffee Bar & Pastries will be located at 111 Division Ave.

*Photo courtesy of Harris Coffee & Pastries. Pictured: manager Sarah Cardoza and assistant manager Kate (last name not provided).