Fifth Third Burger Rounds the Bases for the Last Time

This weekend the West Michigan Whitecaps are saying goodbye to a legend as the Fifth Third Burger is retired.

The burger has been a staple of Fifth Third Ballpark for a decade, debuting on the menu during the 2009 season.

The Whitecaps will officially retire the Fifth Third Burger’s jersey on Saturday, Sept. 1 during their season-ending game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Featuring five 1/3 pound hamburger patties, five slices of American cheese, a cup of chili and generous doses of Fritos, salsa, sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes on a one-pound bun, the Fifth Third Burger clocked in at 4,800 calories, 300 grams of fat, 744 milligrams of cholesterol and more than 10,000 milligrams of sodium.

Since being introduced 10 years ago, the Whitecaps sold more than 12,000 Fifth Third Burgers, with more than 500 people consuming the entire thing before the end of the game to complete the “Fifth Third Burger Challenge.”

While this monster of a burger will be missed, fans have plenty of unique items to choose from at Fifth Third Ballpark.