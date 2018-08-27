Mayan Buzz Café Opening in Bridge Street Market

Have you heard the buzz around town? Your daily grind is about to get a lot more brew-tiful with Mayan Buzz Café opening inside the new Bridge Street Market this week. With ribbon cuttings for the market scheduled for Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. and at noon for the café, celebrate the grand opening of Bridge Street Market and Mayan Buzz Café’s second location with an extra shot of caffeine.

Since opening the original Grandville location in 2013, Mayan Buzz Café has been wanting to expand its brand and create another home for its customers. Five years later, after Mayan Buzz Café heard of Meijer’s plans to open a store on the West Side, the owners, Mary Rose, MarcoBulnesand Shannon Nielsen, jumped at the chance to collaborate.

“When you have a business, you want to grow,” said Rose, president and CEO of Mayan Buzz Café. “We wanted to grow and thought it would be really exciting to be in this market. It’s not the typical Meijer store. It’s a cool neighborhood grocery store, and we thought that would be a really nice, vibrant place for us to have a second location.”

Opening this second café on the West Side seemed like the perfect match for Mayan Buzz Café, according to Rose, because of the “pride of place” associated with those community members who live, work and own businesses on the West Side. “They are really neighborhood-oriented,” she said. “It’s a proud and close-knit community and we felt like that would be a place where we would feel happy and welcomed.”

Because of this welcoming environment, Rose has found that the connections made with the other business owners on the West Side has even resulted in a “network of people that are actually becoming friends.”

Not only did the owners of Mayan Buzz Café appreciate the strong sense of community on the West Side, but they also saw the benefits from a business perspective. Because the West Side features an array of active restaurants, stores and bars, Mayan Buzz Café wanted to join this “growing, interactive and thriving area,” said Rose.

As for partnering with Bridge Street Market, Rose said it could not have been a better fit since “we’re all thrilled to work together and be in that area.” Because Mayan Buzz Café is expecting more foot traffic and a higher volume of demand, Rose explained that though, “it’s not going to be a small menu, it is going to be a little bit more streamlined” with a focus on signature drinks and the most popular meal items.

Along with basic tea and coffee shop drinks, customers will still be able to order all Mayan Buzz Café’s classic Central American-flared drinks, such as the Mayan Mocha and Horchata Latte. Since Bridge Street Market will provide many food options for its shoppers, Mayan Buzz Café is starting off with a bite-sized version of its food menu, featuring the Denver Breakfast Sandwich and the vegetarian Honduran Baleada. However, it is open to the community’s desires and cravings.

“If we find out the people in that neighborhood want us to extend the menu a little bit, we’ll be able to,” said Rose. “We’re starting conservatively with the intent that we can add as we find out what people want.”

Although Rose knows the environment inside Bridge Street Market will differ from its original location, she hopes to continue its goal of creating unique drinks in a warm and hospitable manner. “The atmosphere will be different – there’s no avoiding that, but we’re going to do our best to have the same welcoming, high-quality vibe there.”

Mayan Buzz Café is located inside Bridge Street Market, at 405 Seward Ave NW. The grand opening ribbon cutting will begin at 10 a.m. for the market and at noon for the café. For more information, visit Mayan Buzz Café’s website.