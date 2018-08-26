5 Ways to Celebrate National Dog Day with Your Furry Friend

Today is National Dog Day and we’re here to give you some fun ideas to celebrate the occasion with your four-legged friends.

Enjoy some fresh air at a dog park

A post shared by Dogs of Grand Rapids (@dogsofgr) on May 29, 2018 at 8:17pm PDT

Why not take a break from the bustling city life and spend some time outside with your pup? Grand Rapids has a few different dog parks for you and your dog to enjoy. Check out Covell Dog Park on the western side of the city. This one-acre off-leash space is the perfect place for your pooch to run and play, and there are even some small pools and a hose for dogs to cool down on those hot summer days.

Treat your dog to a doggy sundae

A post shared by Fezzik (@thegreatandpowerfulfez) on Aug 16, 2018 at 5:17pm PDT

I scream, you scream – even Fido screams for ice cream! Let your pup indulge in a delicious treat to celebrate National Dog Day and stop by a local ice cream shop such as Furniture City Creamery in Eastown. This quaint shop churns out a variety of homemade, unique ice cream flavors and serves yummy “pup cups” for your four-legged friend.

Support a local pet store

A post shared by Jonathan Holmes (@telejon1) on Nov 3, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

Maybe it’s time for your dog to be groomed or maybe you want to spoil him or her with a new toy or treat. In that case, head over to Fido & Stitch for all your dog-related needs. This local canine boutique and salon values natural and healthy products and wants every dog to live a long, healthy and fun life.

Bring your dog out to eat

A post shared by Duane Ulven (@duaneulven) on Aug 16, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Need a lunch or dinner date? Why not bring your canine companion along? Grand Rapids has a few different restaurants and breweries that have dog-friendly patios/outdoor seating sections. Check out One Trick Pony in downtown Grand Rapids. This grill and taproom is celebrated for its dog-friendly outdoor patio and staff. Not only will you enjoy great service, but your dog will too – they’re known for providing water bowls and bones.

Take a road trip to a dog beach

A post shared by Maggie Mae 💕 (@magz_thegolden) on Jul 22, 2018 at 7:26pm PDT

If your dog enjoys car rides, take him or her on a little adventure to Lake Michigan for the day. The lakeshore boasts a variety of dog-friendly beaches and parks that your BFLF (best four-legged friend) is sure to enjoy. Kruse Park in Muskegon is a great option because entry is free and the dog beach is its own separate area but with plenty of room for a game of fetch.

*Main photo by Andrea Straw