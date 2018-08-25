Amway and KaBOOM! Build 20th Playground Together

Volunteers from Amway, the City of Grand Rapids, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks and the community joined KaBOOM! on Thursday, Aug. 23 to transform an old playground into a brand new, kid-designed play space-and they did it in just six hours.

Earlier this summer, children from the surrounding neighborhoods came together to draw their dream playground. The Eastern Park playground, at 820 Eastern Ave. NE, is based on those drawings, and it will provide more than 800 kids in Grand Rapids with a great, safe place to play.

This is KaBOOM!, a national non-profit that is dedicated to bringing balance and active play into the lives of kids, and Amway’s 20th playground together.

*Photo courtesy of KaBOOM! (Pictured: KaBOOM! playground in Flint)