GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Did you survive back to school week? Treat yourself to a fun weekend with one of the many events taking place in Grand Rapids. The Polish Heritage Society is hosting its annual festival while Blandford Nature Center kicks off its outdoor concert series. You can also check out national acts at Frederik Meijer Gardens and during the Breakaway Music Festival. If you’re into fitness, there’s a 5K that’ll have you rolling in the mud.

Polish Festival

(Friday – Sunday)

Join the Polish Heritage Society at Rosa Parks Circle Friday – Sunday for its annual Polish Festival.

The festival features Polish cuisine and entertainment as well as cooking demos, paczki eating contests, Polish Twister and much more.

Learn more at the Polish Heritage Society.

Bands @ Blandford

(Friday)

The annual Bands at Blandford concert series kicks off on Friday night with a performance by Deep Greens & Blues.

Guests can bring their own blankets and chairs and set up near the woods during the final nights of summer. Concessions will be available for purchase and adults can enjoy craft beer from local breweries. Attendees might even get lucky and have a chance to see the farm animals such as the goats, sheep, and pigs if they come out.

The performance takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Blandford Farm, at 3143 Milo St NW. Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members. The event is open to the public and available for all ages. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

Grand Rapids Mud Run

(Saturday)

A post shared by Jen (@jendm17) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

Get dirty this weekend with the Grand Rapids Mud Run. The muddy event takes place on Saturday in Kentwood, at 1200 60th St. SE, with run times taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for adults and at 11:30 a.m. for kids (6-12).

The 5K course includes everything from muddy pits, tunnel crawls, a cargo climb, slippery slopes and more.

Visit GR Mud Run for more details and to register.

Breakaway Music Festival

(Friday & Saturday)

A post shared by Adrian Butler (@abisadrianbutler) on Aug 16, 2018 at 10:11am PDT

Belknap Park, at 30 Coldbrook St NE, will be transformed this weekend from a quite park into the home of the Breakaway Music Festival.

Festival performers include: Odesza, Khalid, Borgeous, Flatbush Zombies, Flosstradamus, Jaden Smith, Kayzo, NGHTMRE, Rich The Kid Dombresky, Grey, Maxo Kream, Tee Grizzley, and more.

Purchase tickets for Breakaway Music Festival.

Alabama @ Meijer Gardens

(Thursday)

A post shared by ALABAMA (@thealabamaband) on May 19, 2018 at 3:13pm PDT

There are only a handful of concerts left in the Frederik Meijer Gardens Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series and all but two of the remaining shows are sold out. You can still score tickets to Thursday night’s Alabama The Hits Tour 2018 with special guest Drew Parker.

Alabama is credited with bringing country music to the mainstream and from “the side stage to the main stage.”

This concert will also benefit Meijer Gardens’ Honoring the Legacy of Love campaign. Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $153 for FMG members and $155 for nonmembers.

*Main photo courtesy of the Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids.