Entertainment
by Charlsie Dewey

Bands at Blandford Concert Series Kicks Off

Appleseed Collective

Don’t stash away your beach blankets and fold up chairs just yet. The Bands at Blandford concert series returns to Blandford Nature Center this Friday with a performance by Deep Greens & Blues.

Guests can bring their own blankets and chairs and enjoy listening to music near the woods on a beautiful late spring evening throughout the series. Concessions will be available for purchase and adults can enjoy craft beer from local breweries. Attendees might even get lucky and have a chance to see the farm animals such as the goats, sheep, and pigs if they come out.

“Bands at Blandford is a family-friendly event that is a great way to unwind from the week and enjoy some local music along with brews,” said Renee Baker, community programs manager at Blandford.

Performances take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Blandford Farm, at 3143 Milo St. NW. Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members. Attendees can register online and purchase tickets ahead of time or buy them at the door the night of the concert.

Line-Up:

Aug. 24 – Deep Greens & Blues
Aug. 31 – Members of Appleseed Collective
Sept. 7 – Valentiger
Sept. 14 – Hollywood Makeout

*Photo courtesy of Blandford Nature Center (Pictured: Appleseed Collective).

