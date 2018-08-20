Corner Bar Schedules Reopening

The Corner Bar in Rockford announced that it will reopen before the end of the month.

According to a Facebook post, it will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 25.

“Our doors will open once again shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 25th. We’ll have a brief ceremony followed by a ribbon cutting to mark this historic occasion,” the post reads.

Seating will be first come first served.

The reopening celebration comes just over a year after the Corner Bar was engulfed in flames that are believed to have been triggered by a dumpster fire that caused a gas line explosion.

The Corner Bar is located at 31 N. Main St.

*Photo courtesy of Corner Bar