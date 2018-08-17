Dog Days of Summer: City Hosts Dog Pool Party

Before the city shuts down its public pools for the summer its hosting one last hoorah—for pooches.

On Sunday, Aug. 26, Grand Rapids residents are invited to bring up to two of their fur babies to Richmond Park to enjoy a dip in the park’s pool. The event is free.

The event will feature three 45-minute sessions of open swim starting at 1 p.m. Small dogs (less than 35 pounds) swim from 1 to 1:45 p.m., large dogs (more than 35 pounds) from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and older dogs (ages 8 and older) from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Each session can accommodate up to 175 dogs. Registration is required.

Owners need to bring proof of vaccinations and a leash to walk their pets in and out of the pool area. Dog owners may enter the zero-depth area to their knees with their pets. The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department plans to provide tennis balls, water and waste cleanup bags.

Local vendors will provide giveaways, information and additional activities. The Humane Society will offer donation opportunities.

*Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Parks & Recreation Department