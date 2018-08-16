GR|MAG’s Top Weekend Picks

Food and drinks galore this August weekend! We’ve got a couple of adults only events but also family-friendly activities on this list, so you have plenty to choose from. Get out and enjoy summer in Grand Rapids.

Taste of East Grand Rapids

(Thursday)

The Taste of East Grand Rapids is here again with plenty of food from local restaurants.

This is a family-friendly event in Gaslight Village that will have an inflatable bounce house and obstacle courses for the kids and more. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m. so come out and fill your plate.

Ticket sales start at 5:30 p.m. and the last ticket will be sold at 8 p.m. They will be $1 a piece and 50 percent of the proceeds will go to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

To see the restaurants participating in the Taste of East Grand Rapids, visit the Gaslight Village website.

Wizards and Wands Bar Crawl

(Saturday)

Any Harry Potter fans out there?

The Wizards and Wands Bar Crawl is coming to Grand Rapids. Celebrate wizards and magic starting at 2 p.m. at HOME at the BOB. General admission tickets are $20 before Aug. 18 and $34.51 the day of the event. With your ticket, you will receive a patch knit scarf, Wizards and Wands stadium cup, drink specials at participating bars and more. This event is for ages 21 and up only.

To check out the participating bars and other information for the bar crawl, visit the Wizards and Wands event page.

GR and JazzFest

(Saturday & Sunday)

GRandJazzFest is back again as a free two-day festival. Held downtown at Rosa Parks Circle, there will be 10 diverse jazz artists and bands performing. The event starts at 12 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

GR and Jazz, the nonprofit, all-volunteer-run producer of GRandJazzFest, is also collaborating once again with the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM). The 2018 festival’s V.I.P. area, which is open to sponsors, will be located on the GRAM front terrace where refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Additionally, an outdoor bar will be set up at the base of the GRAM’s front steps adjoining Rosa Parks Circle to offer refreshments for attendees to enjoy during the festival.

For more information, visit the GRandJazzFest’s website.

Botanical Garden CocktailS @ The B.O.B.

(Thursday)

Create your own custom cocktail this weekend at Bobarino’s Pizzeria at The B.O.B. Botanical Garden attendees will have the opportunity to mix fresh herbs from The B.O.B.’s Live Wall Garden with Ketel One’s new line of botanical vodkas to create crisp, summer cocktails. Enjoy live acoustic music while creating your concoctions.

This event is open to the public and is for ages 21 and up. It starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. Cocktails are $7 each.

Movies on Monroe

(Friday)

This week’s double feature is action packed with screenings of Wonder Woman (PG-13) and Black Panther (PG-13). Pre-movie entertainment starts at 6:30 and the first film will begin at 7:30, with the second film following shortly after the first ends.

Don’t forget to dress like your favorite superhero for the costume contest that begins before Wonder Woman starts. Check out the full events list on Facebook.

