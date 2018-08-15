Family Friendly Triathlon Comes to GR This Weekend

A triathlon is one of the greatest physical challenges out there, and Ann Vidro, the co-director of Michigan Titanium, wants to offer an event of the highest caliber with one unique feature, this weekend kids, family and even dogs can join participants on the trail as they cross the finish line.

Michigan Titanium is offering a kids triathlon event on Saturday, Aug. 18. Kids will swim, bike and run all within the grounds of Versluis Park the day before the adult athletes take to the course for the Michigan Titanium on Sunday, Aug. 19.

This family-friendly atmosphere of celebration isn’t common at other big brand races, Vidro explained, and it’s something she believes is drawing people from all over the country. In addition, Vidro is proud that Titanium was recently selected to represent the North Central Aquabike and Duathlon Championships.

“I believe that Michigan Titanium was selected because of the high quality of the event, including the great airport and excellent hotels available in Grand Rapids,” she said.

Now in its seventh year, the main venue for the event is Versluis Park in Plainfield Township. The race offers many lengths and options and is attracting a range of inspiring participants including paratriathletes, Team Red White and Blue, which is made up of veterans, and Team World Vision, which raised $125K during last year’s race.

The race can take up to 17 hours and requires over 300 volunteers. Vidro invites spectators to take in the action at family-friendly events being held at Versluis Park.

