The Rapid Debuts New Smart Card For Paying Fares

This is more than just a piece of plastic. Get ready for a brand new, modern way for passengers to pay their bus fares in 2018.

The Rapid is releasing The Wave, an e-fare smart card that will make riding the bus faster, easier and more convenient and that benefits both riders and operators.

The Wave goes on sale Tuesday, Aug. 14 and can be purchased at Central Station and online at The Rapid website for a one-time card fee of $3, which will last up to 10 years. The Wave cardholders can then add funds onto their card through the app, website, phone or at Rapid Central Station whenever needed. Frequent riders can also choose the auto-reload option.

Getting The Wave has many benefits including fast and easy fare payment, no paper tickets or exact change required, save money by always getting the best fare, added benefits for frequent riders, load anywhere and manage your account. It will also make boarding at bus stops faster.

The Rapid said the implementation of The Wave will not increase fare prices.