Coit Park Reopens Following Makeover

New playground equipment installed at Coit Park.
Coit Park received $300,000 in improvements.
Coit Park reopened last week after $300,000 in improvements.
Upgrades included a new playground, community gathering/picnic space, shuffleboard and foursquare court, fruit trees along upper path and a pollinator garden.
The park improvements are the result of a dedicated 0.98-mill parks measure approved by Grand Rapids voters in 2013. The seven-year millage provides roughly $4 million annually for repairs, rehabilitation and new improvements to parks, pools and playgrounds.
Coit Park is located at 727 Coit Ave NE.
